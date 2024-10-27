Nikola Djurisic Injury: Signs G League contract

Djurisic (foot) signed a G League contract Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Djurisic fractured his foot during the Las Vegas Summer League, but Smith relays that the 20-year-old has begun on-court work and should by ready to play during the regular season. Djurisic was selected by the Hawks 43rd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he will play for the College Park Skyhawks in the G League once he's fully healthy.