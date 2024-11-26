Nikola Djurisic News: Cleared for G League debut

Djurisic (ankle) is available to make his debut for the G League's College Park Skyhawks in Tuesday's game versus the Long Island Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The No. 43 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Djurisic didn't sign with the Hawks but will begin his career stateside with the organization's G League affiliate. The 20-year-old guard had been sidelined for the start of the G League campaign while recovering from foot surgery, which he underwent July 22.