Nikola Djurisic News: Cleared to play
Djurisic (illness) tallied four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and eight assists over 18 minutes Friday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 131-106 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.
Djurisic sat out of his team's previous matchup due to illness, but he was a full go for Friday's clash. He had a minimal impact in the scoring column but led the Skyhawks in assists off the bench.
Nikola Djurisic
Free Agent
