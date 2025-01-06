Nikola Djurisic News: Dishes eight assists in G League

Djurisic (foot) tallied seven points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, eight assists and two steals over 22 minutes Sunday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 123-111 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Djurisic missed nearly two weeks while on the mend from a foot injury and didn't look all that sharp during Sunday's action. He's been held in check for the most part this season, scoring in double digits in two of eight appearances.