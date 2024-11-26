Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Djurisic News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Djurisic (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game versus the G League's Long Island Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Djurisic will be available to make his season debut Tuesday after missing the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign with a foot injury. The 20-year-old guard was initially expected to remain overseas this season but instead will receive playing time in the G League's College Park Skyhawks.

