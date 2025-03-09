Nikola Djurisic News: Strong outing off bench
Djurisic notched 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-127 G League win over the Raptors 905.
Djurisic totaled only 14 points over his previous two outings (2-9 FG), but he bounced back Friday by scoring his most points since Feb. 13 and notching his fourth outing of the season with at least 20. Across 30 G League appearances, Djurisic has averaged 10.1 points while shooting only 38 percent from the field.
Nikola Djurisic
Free Agent
