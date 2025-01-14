Nikola Djurisic News: Struggles against Cleveland

Djurisic recorded four points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 112-108 overtime win over the Cleveland Charge.

Djurisic played the most minutes of any College Park bench player Tuesday but struggled with his efficiency and coughed up five turnovers. Djurisic is shooting just 28.6 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three across his eight appearances this season.