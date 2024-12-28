Nikola Djurisic News: Struggles in loss
Djurisic tallied three points (1-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's 115-107 loss to the Osceola Magic.
Djurisic was the only one of the Skyhawks' starters to not score double-digit points in Friday's loss. Djurisic is averaging 5.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 16.9 minutes across his eight appearances this season.
Nikola Djurisic
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now