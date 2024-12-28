Nikola Djurisic News: Struggles in loss

Djurisic tallied three points (1-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's 115-107 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Djurisic was the only one of the Skyhawks' starters to not score double-digit points in Friday's loss. Djurisic is averaging 5.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 16.9 minutes across his eight appearances this season.