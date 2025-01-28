Nikola Djurisic News: Struggles in return

Djurisic (foot) tallied 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 115-110 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Djurisic returned to action Tuesday after missing College Park's previous outing during a sprained right foot. The 20-year-old guard has struggled with his efficiency all season, shooting just 35.4 percent from the field and 14.7 percent from three.