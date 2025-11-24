Durisic is a member of the Hawks' 15-man roster, but because he's not a regular part of the rotation at the NBA level, he'll be in line for frequent G League assignments throughout his rookie season. The 21-year-old has yet to make his 2025-26 G League debut and hasn't seen action for the Hawks since the preseason while he continues to work through a right elbow sprain. Though he may participate in practice with College Park on Monday, it's unclear if he'll be available for the G League club's next game Wednesday versus the Long Island Nets.