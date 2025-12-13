The No. 43 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Durisic didn't sign with Atlanta until this summer, when he agreed to a three-year contract. The 21-year-old suffered a right elbow sprain at some point in early November and still has yet to make his NBA debut, but he's seemingly healthy again after being cleared to make his first appearance for College Park on Friday. Though he's not a two-way player, Durisic is nonetheless expected to spend considerable time in the G League in 2025-26 since consistent minutes are unlikely to open up for him at the NBA level.