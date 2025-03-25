Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Jokic (ankle) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Jokic is trending toward missing a sixth straight game for the Nuggets while nursing a left ankle issue. Denver will likely continue to lean on Aaron Gordon (calf/ankle) if he's cleared to play against Milwaukee. If Gordon and Jokic cannot play Wednesday, the Nuggets may give Peyton Watson, Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan more minutes on the floor.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
