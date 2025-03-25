Nikola Jokic Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Jokic (ankle) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Jokic is trending toward missing a sixth straight game for the Nuggets while nursing a left ankle issue. Denver will likely continue to lean on Aaron Gordon (calf/ankle) if he's cleared to play against Milwaukee. If Gordon and Jokic cannot play Wednesday, the Nuggets may give Peyton Watson, Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan more minutes on the floor.