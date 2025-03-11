Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jokic Injury: Expected to play against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Jokic (elbow/ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves.

Jokic continues to deal with a right elbow contusion and a left ankle impingement but hasn't missed a game since Jan. 15. Considering the superstar big man has played over 40 minutes in each of his last three outings, he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available yet again.

