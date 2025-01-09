Nikola Jokic Injury: Iffy for Friday

Jokic (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.

Jokic is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to the illness. If the superstar big man remains sidelined, DeAndre Jordan and Dario Saric are candidates for increased roles. Jokic has averaged 36.6 points, 15.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 37.0 minutes per game in his last five outings.