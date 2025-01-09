Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Jokic (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.

Jokic is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to the illness. If the superstar big man remains sidelined, DeAndre Jordan and Dario Saric are candidates for increased roles. Jokic has averaged 36.6 points, 15.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 37.0 minutes per game in his last five outings.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now