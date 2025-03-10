Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Jokic (elbow/ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Jokic continues to battle a lingering ankle injury, and he was clearly managing an elbow issue during Sunday's loss to the Thunder. However, coach Michael Malone said the MVP candidate is fine after the game. If Jokic is sidelined for the rematch, Zeke Nnaji (ankle), DeAndre Jordan and Peyton Watson are candidates for increased roles.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now