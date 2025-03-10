Nikola Jokic Injury: Iffy for Monday

Jokic (elbow/ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Jokic continues to battle a lingering ankle injury, and he was clearly managing an elbow issue during Sunday's loss to the Thunder. However, coach Michael Malone said the MVP candidate is fine after the game. If Jokic is sidelined for the rematch, Zeke Nnaji (ankle), DeAndre Jordan and Peyton Watson are candidates for increased roles.