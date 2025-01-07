Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 3:00pm

Jokic is listed as probable for Tuesday's game versus the Celtics due to an illness.

Despite being a late addition to the injury report Tuesday due to an illness, Jokic is still expected to suit up against Boston. The superstar big man is in the midst of the best outside shooting season of his career, converting 47.7 percent of his 4.8 three-point attempts per contest.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now