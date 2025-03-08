Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jokic Injury: Likely to play against OKC

March 8, 2025

Jokic (ankle) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Jokic is coming off a historic performance, becoming the first player in NBA history to record a stat line of at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists. Incredibly enough, he's still managing an ankle injury, but that likely won't keep him off the floor for a big game in Oklahoma City.

