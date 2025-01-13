Nikola Jokic Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

Jokic (illness) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Dallas.

Jokic is still dealing with a lingering illness that held him out of two consecutive contests. However, the three-time MVP has appeared in each of the club's last two outings, during which he has averaged 27.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 3.0 steals in 38.5 minutes per game. In the unlikely event that Jokic is unable to go, DeAndre Jordan and Dario Saric are candidates for increased roles.