Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic Injury: Likely to sit Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 1:53pm

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said that Jokic is unlikely to play in Monday's game against the Bulls, but the center should be available at some point during the team's five-game homestand, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Jokic has missed the last four games due to a left ankle impingement, but he appears to be closing in on a return to action. The Nuggets' homestand will kick off Monday and will run through April 2 against the Spurs. With Malone's comments suggesting that Jokic is on track to remain out Monday, the Nuggets will likely rely on DeAndre Jordan and Peyton Watson to fill expanded roles in the frontcourt.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now