Nikola Jokic Injury: Likely to sit Monday

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said that Jokic is unlikely to play in Monday's game against the Bulls, but the center should be available at some point during the team's five-game homestand, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Jokic has missed the last four games due to a left ankle impingement, but he appears to be closing in on a return to action. The Nuggets' homestand will kick off Monday and will run through April 2 against the Spurs. With Malone's comments suggesting that Jokic is on track to remain out Monday, the Nuggets will likely rely on DeAndre Jordan and Peyton Watson to fill expanded roles in the frontcourt.