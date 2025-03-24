Nikola Jokic Injury: Not playing Monday

Jokic (ankle) will not play Monday against the Bulls.

As expected, Jokic will be sidelined for a fifth straight contest due to a left ankle impingement. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Sunday that Jokic is expected to return at some point during Denver's five-game homestand that begins Monday, so the three-time NBA MVP could be back in action as soon as Wednesday against the Bucks. DeAndre Jordan could be in store for a second straight start Monday while Jokic is sidelined.