Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic Injury: Officially out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Jokic (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Head coach Michael Malone noted a few hours before tipoff that he didn't expect Jokic to be available Monday, and the team has since downgraded the big man to out. Look for Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan to hold down the center position in Jokic's absence.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now