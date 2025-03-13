Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Jokic (elbow/ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Jokic is dealing with a right elbow contusion and a left ankle impingement, though he is still likely to face the Lakers on Friday. The three-time MVP hasn't missed an outing since Jan. 15. Over his last five appearances, Jokic has averaged 29.2 points, 15.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 40.4 minutes per game. The big man has shot 56.6 percent from the field in that five-game span.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
