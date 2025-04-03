Nikola Jokic Injury: Probable for Friday
Jokic (ankle) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Jokic will return to the floor for the Nuggets on Friday after missing Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to an ankle issue. The superstar is coming off a career-best 61-point triple-double in a heartbreaking loss to the Timberwolves and will be looking to bounce back against Golden State on the road.
