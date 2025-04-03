Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 3:45pm

Jokic (ankle) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Jokic will return to the floor for the Nuggets on Friday after missing Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to an ankle issue. The superstar is coming off a career-best 61-point triple-double in a heartbreaking loss to the Timberwolves and will be looking to bounce back against Golden State on the road.

