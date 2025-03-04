Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic Injury: Questionable against Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 2:21pm

Jokic (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Jokic has played in all but six games for Denver this season while staying healthy and available for his team for the majority of the 2024-25 campaign. However, if he's ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, the Nuggets will likely have to lean on DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji (ankle) to pick up the slack, especially if Aaron Gordon (ankle) is also unable to play.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
