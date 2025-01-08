Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 12:46pm

Jokic (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

This update comes from the official injury report, so fantasy managers don't have much information to operate with just yet. Presumably, the Nuggets will re-evaluate the big man closer to warmups before a decision is made. Dario Saric started in Jokic's place Tuesday against Boston but had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one block across 17 minutes.

