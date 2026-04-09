Nikola Jokic Injury: Questionable versus Thunder
Jokic (wrist) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Oklahoma City.
Jokic hasn't missed a game in over two months. However, with the Nuggets getting ready for the playoffs, the multi-time MVP might not suit up Friday against Oklahoma City. If Jokic doesn't get on the floor, Jonas Valanciunas will presumably return to the starting lineup for the first time since the 128-125 win over Utah on March 2.
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