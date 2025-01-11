Nikola Jokic Injury: Still under the weather

Jokic (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Jokic missed two games due to an illness but was able to battle through it and play against the Nets on Friday, during which he logged 35 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds and four steals over 38 minutes in a 124-105 win. He's not fully over the illness but is progressing in his recovery and should be able to play Sunday.