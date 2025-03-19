Nikola Jokic Injury: Trending toward not playing
The Nuggets are "leaning against" playing Jokic (elbow/ankle) against the Lakers on Wednesday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Jokic appears to be trending toward a second consecutive missed game due to a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement. Aaron Gordon (calf/ankle) got the start at center against the Warriors on Monday, and he would likely stay at the five if Jokic is indeed ruled out.
