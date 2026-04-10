Nikola Jokic Injury: Unavailable versus Oklahoma City
Jokic (wrist) is listed out for Friday's game against Oklahoma City, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.
Jokic will miss his first game in over two months, giving him one more opportunity to play during the regular season before Denver heads into the playoffs. With Jokic ruled out, Jonas Valanciunas might be making his first start since the 128-125 win over Utah on March 2.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 82 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 82 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 82 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 64 days ago
-
General NBA Article
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Biggest Bust & More4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More