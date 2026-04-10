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Nikola Jokic Injury: Unavailable versus Oklahoma City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 4:32pm

Jokic (wrist) is listed out for Friday's game against Oklahoma City, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.

Jokic will miss his first game in over two months, giving him one more opportunity to play during the regular season before Denver heads into the playoffs. With Jokic ruled out, Jonas Valanciunas might be making his first start since the 128-125 win over Utah on March 2.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
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