Nikola Jokic Injury: Warming up Wednesday

Jokic (ankle) is going through his pregame routine ahead of Wednesday's game against the Kings, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jokic remains questionable for the contest due to inflammation in his left ankle. However, it's encouraging to see him go through pre-game warmups. Fantasy managers should monitor his status as we approach the game's 9:00 pm ET tipoff. Should Jokic sit, DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji would see an uptick in minutes.