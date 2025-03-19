Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic Injury: Won't play against LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 6:29pm

Jokic (elbow/ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Wednesday will mark a second straight absence with ankle and foot injuries for Jokic, who sees his next chance to play arrive Friday against Portland. The Nuggets shifted Aaron Gordon to the center spot Monday against the Warriors, with Hunter Tyson and Peyton Watson joining the first unit in that one due to Jamal Murray's (ankle) absence as well.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now