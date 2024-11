Jokic registered 30 points (11-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 135-122 victory over Miami.

Jokic has recorded three straight triple-doubles. During that stretch, the three-time MVP has averaged 27.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 39.0 minutes per game.