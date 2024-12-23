Nikola Jokic News: Another triple-double

Jokic finished Sunday's 132-129 overtime win over New Orleans with 27 points (11-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 43 minutes.

Jokic recorded a triple-double for the fourth time across nine December appearances, and if that figure sounds low, it's because the star big man accomplished that feat seven times in his first 11 outings of the campaign. Jokic continues to deliver as a first-overall pick across all fantasy formats, and managers who trusted him to be the first pick are certainly reaping the benefits of what has been an outstanding individual season for the three-time MVP winner.