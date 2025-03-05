Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Cleared to face Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 6:34pm

Jokic (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jokic was initially questionable for Wednesday's contest as he battled inflammation in his left ankle, but the injury will not prevent Jokic from suiting up. In his last 10 games, Jokic is averaging 25.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists and 1.7 steals across 34.9 minutes.

