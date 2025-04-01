Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Cleared to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Jokic (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Jokic will suit up for his third straight outing following a five-game absence due to a left ankle impingement. Over his last two appearances, the three-time MVP has amassed 66 points, 24 rebounds, 16 assists and four steals across 70 total minutes. He has shot 55.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc in that two-game span.

