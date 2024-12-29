Nikola Jokic News: Comes close to triple-double

Jokic ended with 37 points (11-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 11-14 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 134-121 win over the Pistons.

Jokic delivered an impressive performance Saturday, missing just six of his 17 shots from the field while ending only one board and two dimes away from recording what would've been his 13th triple-double of the season -- and sixth since the beginning of December. The star big man, an early favorite for the MVP award, is averaging a robust 31.9 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game since the beginning of the month.