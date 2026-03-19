Nikola Jokic News: Comes close to triple-double
Jokic registered 29 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies.
Jokic ended just one assist away from a triple-double, but his standard of performance is so high that the big man has found a way to be consistently better than this kind of output. He's averaging a triple-double this month, with 26.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game in 10 March appearances. He also has five triple-doubles this month alone, so even in games where he's not as dominant as usual, he still posts elite numbers across the board.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18Yesterday
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 172 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips3 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings Recap: Jokic & Doncic Dominate, Giddey Emerges3 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More