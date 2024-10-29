Nikola Jokic News: Continues torrid start to season

Jokic ended with 40 points (18-27 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 44 minutes during Monday's 127-125 overtime victory over the Raptors.

Jokic seems to have taken over any offensive plan the Nuggets might have and is doing things by himself, controlling the flow of the offense and determining when to attack and when to feed his teammates. Fantasy managers will certainly appreciate the high usage rage, but Jokic has proven to be a player who can fill the stat sheet even without an astronomically high usage. The numbers don't lie, and Jokic is averaging a monster line of 32.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game through his first three outings of the 2024-25 campaign.