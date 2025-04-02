Nikola Jokic News: Delivers 61-point triple-double

Jokic amassed 61 points (18-29 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 19-24 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 53 minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 140-139 double-overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Jokic had 49 points through four quarters, but the extra overtime periods allowed him to tack on another 12 points and reach the highest scoring total by an NBA player this season. He also became the third player in NBA history to record a 60-point triple-double. Despite the massive game by Jokic, the Nuggets ended up dropping a grueling, hard-fought matchup that featured 21 lead changes. Denver will wrap up a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Spurs, and after logging a heavy workload Tuesday, Jokic could be a candidate to rest.