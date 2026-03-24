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Nikola Jokic News: Delivers monster triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Jokic finished with 23 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 17 rebounds and 17 assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 win over the Suns.

Jokic was clearly ready to play Tuesday night, as he collected seven points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the first quarter and fell just short of a triple-double in the first half alone. He easily picked up his seventh triple-double of March with a strong second half, pacing the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists. Jokic also tied his best mark of the season in dimes, a mark he reached one other time this year Feb. 7 against Chicago.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
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