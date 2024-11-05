Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Delivers third triple-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Jokic finished Monday's 121-119 victory over the Raptors with 28 points (10-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes.

Jokic's red-hot start is a surprise to no one, as the perennial All-Star is a nightly triple-double threat who can dominate in all facets of the game. Despite the temporary loss of Jamal Murray (concussion), the Nuggets have won three of their last four games due in large part to Jokic and strong performances from the supporting cast.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now