Nikola Jokic News: Delivers triple-double in return

Jokic (ankle) logged 39 points (16-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 127-117 victory over Milwaukee.

Back in action after a five-game absence due to a left ankle impingement, Jokic immediately picked up where he left off. He came through with his 30th triple-double of the season and delivering a few jaw-dropping highlights in the process. Though his recent stretch of missed games was undoubtedly frustrating for managers who had been hoping to ride him during the fantasy playoffs, Jokic looks healthy again and ready to produce at his usual elite level for those who are still active in leagues.