Nikola Jokic News: Dishes 14 dimes in quiet night

Jokic finished Tuesday's 124-96 victory over Philadelphia with eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and 14 assists in 25 minutes.

The perennial MVP candidate didn't play at all in the fourth quarter of the rout, but he still racked up 12 or more assists for a fifth straight game despite seeing his four game triple-double streak come to an end. Jokic also failed to reach double-digit points for the first time since the 2023-24 season, under similar circumstances in a 130-104 rout of the Mavericks. Despite the disappointing numbers, Jokic is still averaging 26.0 points, 12.7 boards, 10.9 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 threes through nine games in March while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor.