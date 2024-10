Jokic recorded 29 points (9-16 FG, 11-13 FT), 18 rebounds, 16 assists and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 144-139 overtime win over the Nets.

Jokic set season-highs in rebounds and assists Tuesday while recording his second triple-double in four outings to start the 2024-25 campaign. Jokic also coughed up just one turnover against Brooklyn. The reigning MVP is off to a blistering start this year and is showing no signs of slowing down.