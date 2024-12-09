Nikola Jokic News: Dominates in blowout win Sunday
Jokic closed with 48 points (17-29 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 141-111 win over the Hawks.
Jokic followed up a career-high 56 points during Saturday's loss to the Wizards with another stellar performance in Sunday's blowout victory. The three-time MVP logged game highs in both points and rebounds while recording his 16th double-double across 19 regular-season outings. Over his last five appearances, Jokic has averaged 39.4 points, 14.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 2.6 steals while shooting 55.3 from the field in 38.4 minutes per contest.
