Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Dominates in decisive win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Jokic racked up 30 points (13-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 win over Utah.

The short-handed Jazz had no answer for Jokic, who made plays all the court. The All-Star is back to his winning ways since his three-game absence while the Jazz went 1-2 without him. Since his return, he's averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

