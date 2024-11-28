Nikola Jokic News: Dominates in decisive win

Jokic racked up 30 points (13-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 win over Utah.

The short-handed Jazz had no answer for Jokic, who made plays all the court. The All-Star is back to his winning ways since his three-game absence while the Jazz went 1-2 without him. Since his return, he's averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists.