Nikola Jokic News: Dominates in win over Warriors

Jokic provided 38 points (14-24 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and five steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 win over the Warriors.

Jokic finished four assists from what would've been his ninth triple-double of the season, but he excelled on both ends of the court once again. The star big man extended his red-hot start to the campaign, and he's averaging 30.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game in his last six appearances since returning from a three-game absence in mid-November due to personal reasons.