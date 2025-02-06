Nikola Jokic News: Drops 38/10 double-double

Jokic produced 38 points (15-28 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 144-119 win over the Pelicans.

Jokic logged 36 minutes in the blowout win, but the Nuggets could have easily prevailed with far less input from the All-Star. Wednesday marked Jokic's fourth consecutive game with a double-digit assist total, and his 11th time hitting the milestone in 12 games.