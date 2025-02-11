Nikola Jokic News: Erupts for 40 points

Jokic recorded 40 points (15-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 146-117 win over Portland.

Jokic produced his seventh game of the campaign with at least 40 points in this blowout win. Denver is in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten run and Jokic has been the top nine-category fantasy producer in that stretch with 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.1 three-pointers.