Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Flirts with triple-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Jokic ended with 33 points (13-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 118-104 loss to the Warriors.

Jokic needed one more assist to hit the triple-double milestone, and he was Denver's best weapon on both ends of the court while the team suffered its third consecutive loss. Jamal Murray's (hamstring) absence has compromised the team's efficiency, but Jokic will always be a valuable fantasy target, win or lose.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now